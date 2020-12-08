Veteran Publicity Exec Erin Kyle Launches /EKŌ/ PR

EXCLUSIVE: Publicity veteran Erin Kyle has launched /EKŌ/ PR, a public relations agency focusing on personal PR, strategic campaign management and crisis communications.

Prior to launching her own agency, Kyle was most recently at Warner Bros. Television, overseeing multiple shows on both network and streaming services and managing their full campaigns for domestic and international. She oversaw the WBTV-produced supernatural drama series Lucifer, which was canceled after three seasons at Fox, and helped turn it into a successful series for Netflix, where it has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

Before her stint at WBTV, Kyle was a senior publicist for NBC’s Access Hollywood, where she utilized skills ranging from orchestrating press campaigns to crisis management, notably handling the Billy Bush/Donald Trump leaked tape scandal. Prior to her time at NBC, Kyle was a publicist for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after making the transition from film publicity at Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures, where she got her start in entertainment PR.

“Going out on my own is something I have always wanted to do and the timing was right this year, despite everything 2020 has given us,” said Kyle. “I am excited for my next chapter and being able to work with some incredible clients.”