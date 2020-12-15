TV Stars Prue Leith, Michael Whitehall Among First People In World To Get Coronavirus Vaccine

British television stars Prue Leith and Michael Whitehall are among the first people in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccine after the Pfizer/BioNTech jab began being administered in the UK last week.

Leith, who acts as a judge on ratings smash The Great British Bake Off (known as The Great British Baking Show on Netflix in the U.S.), and Whitehall, star of Netflix docuseries Travels With My Father, both tweeted about their vaccinations.

Leith, 80, said the injection was “painless” in her post on Tuesday:

Whitehall, the 80-year-old father of Jack Whitehall, thanked the UK’s “wonderful” health service staff:

Here was I worrying about a little prick, no, not @jackwhitehall, which was brilliantly organised by @GSTTnhs. Thank you to all the kind and wonderful NHS staff who administered my COVID-19 vaccine last night. See you for little prick No 2 in January. #nhs #GSTTnhs pic.twitter.com/QlCPJ5W3vp — Michael Whitehall (@fatherwhitehall) December 14, 2020

They are among the first wave of people to receive one of 800,000 doses of the vaccine in the UK, and will need to return to the National Health Service in 21 days’ time for a top-up jab.

The Covid shield should help with their TV projects given they are both classified as particularly vulnerable to the disease. Leith was among 150 cast and crew who entered a Bake Off biosphere for weeks to film the latest season, which helped Channel 4 to some of the best ratings in its history.

Tiger Aspect Productions’ Travels With My Father has run for four seasons on Netflix and is predicated on the Whitehalls’ visiting far-flung corners of the world.