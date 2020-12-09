Production Wraps On C.S. Lewis Biopic ‘The Most Reluctant Convert’ From ‘Murder On The Orient Express’ Exec Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Production has wrapped in the UK on C.S. Lewis biopic The Most Reluctant Convert, directed by BAFTA-winner Norman Stone (Shadowlands).

Theater actor Max McLean stars in the indie film, which is an adaptation of his U.S. stage production of the same name.

Shot in and around Oxford, the film charts the spiritual journey of the renowned writer prior to the publication of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, and before his marriage to Joy Davidman. The film reveals Lewis as an Oxford Professor in 1950 looking back to the period of his youth from 1908 to 1931 when he slowly and reluctantly changed his views from atheism to Christianity.

Nicholas Ralph (All Creatures Great and Small) plays the younger Lewis and newcomer Eddie Ray Martin plays the childhood Lewis. Tom Glenister plays Lewis’s friend and fellow Oxford professor J.R.R. Tolkien, while there are also supporting parts for David Shields and Owen Barfield.

Produced by Matthew Jenkins, an executive producer on Murder On The Orient Express, Artemis Fowl and the upcoming Death On The Nile, the film is executive-produced by Ken Denison, a former associate producer on Disney’s theater version of The Lion King.

The film is financed by New York City-based faith company Fellowship for Performing Arts (FPA) of which McLean is founder and artistic director, and rights were licensed from The C.S. Lewis Company.

Cinematographer is Sam Heasman (Dr Who), composer is Golden Globe-winner Craig Armstrong (Moulin Rouge) and production designer is Roger Murray-Leach (Local Hero).

“With our theatrical tours cancelled due to COVID, we moved up the film production schedule to jump on this opportunity to bring Lewis’ story of faith to life in the exact locations where they actually took place,” McLean said.

“I’m a lifelong C.S. Lewis fan,” said director Norman Stone, “and having enjoyed a long friendship with Max, to work with him on a subject we are both so passionate about brings a special spirit to the film.”

“This picture provided our cast and crew with a great opportunity during bleak times,” commented producer Matthew Jenkins, “It is a film about a remarkable man and I’m excited and confident it will find its audience.”