Production On Fox Dramedy Pilot ‘The Big Leap’ Paused After Positive Covid-19 Tests

Filming on the Fox ballet-themed dramedy pilot The Big Leap was suspended two days ago following confirmed positive Covid-19 cases in a zone of the production that includes the cast as well as crew members who interact with the actors.

The positive test results came in through a routine screening, part of the strict health and safety protocols adopted by Disney TV Studios, whose unit 20th Television is producing The Big Leap.

Production in Chicago continues to be paused and will not resume today. No further decision has been made about the remaining approximately four days left to shoot. The pilot had completed 11 days of filming when the positive tests shut it down.

Written by Liz Heldens inspired by the UK reality series Big Ballet, The Big Leap is described as a funny and contemporary tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves around a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of Swan Lake. What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.

The cast includes Piper Perabo, Teri Polo, Scott Foley, Ser’Darius Blain, Ray Cham, Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasner, Kevin Daniels and Mallory Jansen.

Heldens executive produces with Sue Naegle and Peter Dale of UK company Rare Day, which produced the reality series. The project is a co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment.