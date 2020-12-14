Producer Entertainment Group Signs ‘RuPaul’ Drag Race’ Alums Trixie Mattel And Katya Zamolodchikova To ICM Partners

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova’s management company Producer Entertainment Group has signed the popular drag duo to ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

Many may know Trixie and Katya from RuPaul’s Drag Race, but since appearing on the Emmy-winning reality competition, the pair have gone on to thrive in their careers as a pair and individually. Most recently, they hosted the 10th Annual Streamy Awards. They also host the popular YouTube series UNHhhh and the Netflix-produced I Like to Watch. The pair also authored the New York Times bestseller Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood. In addition, they host the podcast The Bald and the Beautiful.

Trixie Mattel (aka Brian Michael Firkus) competed on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3. She is also a Billboard Heatseekers #1 charting recording artist (One Stone, 2018). In 2019, Trixie was also the subject of the documentary, Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts. She also debuted her cosmetics company Trixie Cosmetics, and released her Skinny Legend comedy special. She released her third album Barbara in 2020.

Katya Zamolodchikova competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7 and on All Stars Season 2. She recently released her debut EP Vampire Fitness.

