‘Prodigal Son’: Christian Borle & Michael Potts Join Season 2 Of Fox Series

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Tony award winner Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) and Michael Potts (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) are set to recur opposite Michael Sheen and Tom Payne on the second season of Fox’s serial killer thriller drama Prodigal Son.

The series follows Tom Payne’s Malcolm Bright, son of ‘The Surgeon’, played by Sheen, who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. He has not seen his father in ten years after joining Quantico. Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI, until he was fired, and currently consulting for the New York Police Department, Bright is forced to confront his father after a copycat serial killer uses Whitly’s methods of killing. He finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly’s insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons.

Borle will play Friar Pete. A former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, Friar Pete is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin (Michael Sheen). Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients – and becomes a key consultant in Bright’s latest case.

Potts will portray Dr. Brandon Marsh, Martin’s Sheen’s new therapist at Claremont who’s desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts also star.

Prodigal Son was the No. 1 new series last fall and reached 8.9 million viewers across multiple platforms in its first season.

Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the show, and both are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the series. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot.

Borle most recently starred as Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors, for which he received the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical. On TV, Borle has appeared in Masters Of Sex, Gilmore Girls, Elementary, Younger, Lifesaver, NBC’s Peter Pan Live, and NBC’s The Sound of Music Live. He also played a recurring role on The Good Wife and received praise as Tom on Smash. He’s repped by CAA.

Potts most recently starred as Mr. Hawkins in the Tony-nominated musical The Prom. He’ll next be seen in a starring role alongside Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in the Netflix film adaptation of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which premieres later this month. His television credits include recurring roles on CBS’ Madam Secretary and Fox’s Gotham. Potts is repped by Artists and Representatives and manager Tony Cloer.





Prodigal Son premieres its second season on Tuesday, January 12 at 9/8c on Fox.