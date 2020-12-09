Pringles Mascot Responds To John Oliver’s Odd ‘Last Week Tonight’ Request To Unveil Full Body, Donates $10K To Charity In Honor Of HBO Host

John Oliver finally received the answer to a question that has been wracking his brain for the past month. Before Oliver’s Last Week Tonight went on hiatus, he asked what the body of the iconic Pringles mascot looks like.

“Do I need to know this? No. I don’t. Do I want to? Yes, very badly so much so that I’m willing to give then thousand dollars to Feeding America if Pringles answers my question,” Oliver said in a video posted on Sunday.

With luck, Oliver caught the attention of the official Pringles Twitter account, which shared a video of the anticipated answer. Upon tweeting the video, Pringles also put their money where their mouth…er mustache is, matching Oliver’s Feeding America donation, a dollar for “every second John has though of Mr. P’s body.”

The video, tweeted on Tuesday, sees the chip mascot, named Julius Pringles, welcome followers into his luxury home decorated for the holidays. In front of a Christmas tree, Mr. P shows his full body, which is nothing like the odd drawings Oliver’s fans submitted.

See the reveal video below.