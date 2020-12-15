Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Strike Podcast Deal With Spotify

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, have struck an exclusive podcast partnership with Spotify – following the Obama playbook.

The royal duo will produce audio programming via their company Archewell Audio as part of the multi-year partnership.

It comes three months after the pair, who recently relocated to California, struck a deal with Netflix.

The pair said that they wanted to create shows to “spotlight diverse perspectives and voices”.

A holiday special hosted by The Duke and Duchess will air later this month, produced in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet studio. It will feature “stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year”.

The first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected to launch next year.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are,” said The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a joint statement.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world. That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling,” added Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, Dawn Ostroff. “We are proud to partner with The Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform.”