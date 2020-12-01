President Barack Obama Continues Late-Night Tour With Appearance On ‘The Tonight Show’

President Barack Obama is becoming a regular fixture on the late-night circuit to promote his book A Promised Land with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon being his latest stop.

Obama will appear on the NBC show on Friday December 4.

It comes after appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well as an interview with Oprah Winfrey and a spot on Complex 360 with Speedy Morman.

The former Commander-in-Chief has been making headlines for the last two weeks, calling President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic “shambolic”, giving Drake the greenlight to portray him in a future biopic and telling Colbert what aspects of the Presidency that he misses.

It is his latest visit to The Tonight Show. He was the first sitting President to ever appear on late-night television when he sat down with Jay Leno on The Tonight Show and in 2016, he and Fallon participated in bits including Slow Jamming the News and Thank You Notes.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is produced by Universal Television and Broadway Video, is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Jamie Granet-Bederman, Nedaa Sweiss and Gerard Bradford.