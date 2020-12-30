Midseason/Winter 2021 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Winter is the new fall this Covid-impacted TV season. Because of the lengthy production shutdown in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox and the CW delayed the rollout of their regular fall 2020 lineups, and a slew of other series intended for fall 2020 debut also are slated to premiere in early 2021 instead.

With uncertainty surrounding production as Covid outbreaks frequently pause filming, a number of premiere dates are still TBD, as networks and streamers often wait until last minute to set debuts so they are sure than the new seasons would be completed successfully.

That said, here’s our annual list of midseason/winter premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers hundreds of broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting from today through March 31 and includes shows that were on hiatus and some one-off specials such as awards shows.

Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the list as more dates are revealed.

January 1:

Cobra Kai (Netflix, Season 3; moved from January 8)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix, Season 2)

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix, new educational series)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Season 13)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1, Season 13)

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Discovery, new docuseries)

The UneXplained (History, Season 2B)

Below Deck Galley Talk (Bravo, new aftershow series)

Insomnia (Crackle, new drama series)

January 2:

Lucky Dog (CBS, Season 8)

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation (CBS, Season 7)

Mission Unstoppable (CBS, Season 2)

Hope in the Wild (CBS, Season 3)

The Netflix Afterparty (Netflix, new aftershow series)

Kindred Spirits (Travel Channel, Season 5)

January 3:

The Rookie (ABC, Season 3)

Call Me Kat (Fox, new comedy series)

Last Man Standing (Fox, Season 9; final season)

The Great North (Fox, new animated comedy series; special preview)

The Watch (BBC America, new drama series)

Cal Fire (Discovery, new docuseries)

Worst Cooks in America (Food Network, Season 20)

Expedition Bigfoot (Travel Channel, Season 2)

Secrets of the Viking Stone (Science Channel, new docuseries)

January 4:

The Bachelor (ABC, Season 25)

The Wall (NBC, Season 4)

30 Coins (HBO, new Spanish drama series)

Kindred Spirits (Travel Channel, Season 4)

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop (HGTV, new docuseries)

1,000-Lb Sisters (TLC, Season 2)

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia (Vice TV, Seasom 23)

American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda (Discovery+, new true-crime series)

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored (Discovery+, new cooking series)

BattleBots: The Bounty Hunters (Discovery+, new competition series)

Bobby and Giada in Italy (Discovery+, new cooking series)

Cakealikes (Discovery+, new cooking competition series)

Chopped Challenge (Discovery+, new cooking competition series)

Christina: Stronger by Design (Discovery+, new docuseries)

The Dead Files (Discovery+, Season 13)

Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit (Discovery+, new unscripted series)

Elephant Hospital (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Frozen in Time (Discovery+, new unscripted series)

Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Ghost Adventures: Top 10 (Discovery+, new docuseries)

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered (Discovery+, new unscripted series)

HGTV’s House Party (Discovery+, new talk show series)

Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure (Discovery+, new documentary miniseries)

Long Island Medium: There In Spirit (Discovery+, Season 15)

Monster Garage (Discovery+, new docuseries revival)

Mysterious Planet (Discovery+, new documentary series)

90 Day Bares All (Discovery+, new unscripted series)

90 Day Diaries (Discovery+, new unscripted series)

90 Day Journey (Discovery+, new unscripted series)

Onision: In Real Life (Discovery+, new true-crime limited series)

The Other Way Strikes Back! (Discovery+, new unscripted series)

A Perfect Planet (Discovery+, new documentary miniseries)

Race Across the World (Discovery+, new competition series)

Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health (Discovery+, new unscripted series)

Six Degrees with Mike Rowe (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Tarek’s Flip Side (Discovery+, new docuseries)

January 5:

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, Season 2)

Nurses (NBC, Season 1 of Canadian drama series; time slot premiere)

History of Swear Words (Netflix, new unscripted comedy series)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix, new animated children’s series)

The Proof Is Out There (History, new docuseries)

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo, Season 5)

Underground on OWN (OWN, Season 1 of expanded drama series)

Chopped: Grudge Match (Food Network, new cooking competition series)

PBS American Portrait (PBS, new documentary series)

January 6:

Name That Tune (Fox, new game show revival)

The Masked Dancer (Fox, new dancing competition series; time slot premiere)

Surviving Death (Netflix, new docuseries)

Undercover Billionaire (Discovery, Season 2)

Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City (Discovery, new docuseries)

Nature Gone Wild (A&E, new docuseries)

Kitchen Crash (Food Network, new cooking competition series)

Random Acts (BYUtv, Season 6B)

January 7:

Mr. Mayor (NBC, new comedy series)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC, new game show series)

The Chase (ABC, new game show series)

The Hustler (ABC, new game show series)

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox, Season 19)

Call Me Kat (Fox, new comedy series; time slot premiere)

Last Man Standing (Fox, Season 9; final season; time slot premiere)

Go-Big Show (TBS, new talent competition series)

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta (WE tv, Season 6)

Coyote (CBS All Access, new drama series; moved from Paramount Network)

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network, Season 18)

January 8:

Dickinson (AppleTV+, Season 2)

Pretend It’s a City (Netflix, new documentary series)

Self-Made Mansions (HGTV, new unscripted series)

Glad You Asked (YouTube, Season 2)

Dead Little Roosters (Rooster Teeth, new drama series)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (History, new drama miniseries)

A Discovery of Witches (Shudder/Sundance Now, Season 2)

January 9:

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 9)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 7B)

January 10:

Critics Choice Super Awards (The CW, live special)

American Gods (Starz, Season 3)

The Circus (Showtime, Season 6)

Tiger (HBO, new documentary miniseries)

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS, new drama series)

Mountain Monsters (Travel Channel, Season 5)

Holly Hobbie (BYUtv, Season 2)

January 11:

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 4B)

A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC, Season 2)

Straight Up Steve Austin (USA, Season 2)

American Experience (PBS, Season 33)

Street Outlaws OKC (Discovery, Season 14)

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Ty Breaker (HGTV, new docuseries)

Finding Joy (Acorn, Season 2)

January 12:

The Resident (Fox, Season 4)

Prodigal Son (Fox, Season 2)

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW, Season 2)

Trickster (The CW, Season 1 of Canadian drama series; U.S. premiere)

Unpolished (TLC, Season 2)

Survivalists (BYUtv, Season 1B)

January 13:

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 8B)

American Housewife(ABC, Season 5B)

The Conners (ABC, Season 3B)

Call Your Mother (ABC, new comedy series)

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix, new docuseries)

Everyone Is Doing Great (Hulu, new comedy series)

Married at First Sight (Lifetime, Season 12)

NHL 2020-21 Season Openers (NBCSN, season premiere)

January 14:

Search Party (HBO Max, Season 4)

UFO Witness (Discovery+, new docuseries)

January 15:

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO, Season 19)

WandaVision (Disney+, new drama series)

Servant (AppleTV+, Season 2)

Endlings (Hulu, Season 2)

Belle Collective (OWN, new unscripted series)

January 17:

Batwoman (The CW, Season 2)

Miss Scarlet & the Duke (PBS, new drama series)

Holly Hobbie (BYUtv, Season 2; time slot premiere)

January 18:

9-1-1 (Fox, Season 4)

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, Season 2)

All American (The CW, Season 3)

The Clown and the Candyman (Investigation Discovery/Discovery+, new limited docuseries)

People Puzzler (Game Show Network, new game show series)

January 19:

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS, Season 7)

The Night Caller (Sundance Now, new true-crime docuseries)

January 20:

Riverdale (The CW, Season 5)

Nancy Drew (The CW, Season 2)

January 21:

Walker (The CW, new drama series)

Legacies (The CW, Season 3)

Grown-ish (Freeform, Season 3B)

Chrisley Knows Best (USA, Season 8)

The Rev (USA, new comedy series)

Gomorrah (HBO Max, Season 3)

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? (Discovery+, new unscripted series)

January 22:

Painting with John (HBO, new unscripted series)

Blown Away (Netflix, Season 2)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix, Season 2)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix, new live-action drama series reboot)

Losing Alice (AppleTV+, new drama series)

The Sister (Hulu, new drama limited series)

January 24:

Charmed (The CW, Season 3)

Bridge and Tunnel (Epix, new dramedy series)

A Wild Year on Earth (BBC America, new documentary series)

Grace Notes (BYUtv, Season 2)

January 25:

Snowpiercer (TNT, Season 2)

January 26:

Black-ish (ABC, Season 7B; new night)

Mixed-ish (ABC, Season 2)

Big Sky (ABC, Season 1B)

To Tell the Truth (ABC, Season 6)

The Misery Index (TBS, Season 3)

Teen Mom OG (MTV, Season 8)

January 27:

For Life (ABC, Season 2B)

Resident Alien (Syfy, new drama series)

Marrying Millions (Lifetime, Season 3)

January 28:

Rehab Addict Rescue (HGTV, new docuseries)

January 29:

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix, new docuseries)

Jann (Hulu, Season 1 of Canadian Comedy series; U.S. premiere)

Top Gear America (MotorTrend, new docuseries)

January 30:

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN, Season 3)

January 31:

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS, live special)

Desus & Mero (Showtime, Season 3)

The Long Song (PBS, new drama miniseries)

January TBA:

Arthur’s Law (HBO Max, Season 1 of German comedy series; U.S. premiere)

Perfect Life (HBO Max, Season 1 of Spanish drama series; U.S. premiere)

Possessions (HBO Max, Season 1 of French drama series; U.S. premiere)

The Event (HBO Max, new unscripted series)

Selena + Chef (HBO Max, Season 2)

Pixar Popcorn (Disney+, new shortform animated series)

February 3:

Firefly Lane (Netflix, new drama series)

The Fixers (BYUtv, Season 2)

February 4:

Fast Foodies (TruTV, new cooking competition series)

Impractical Jokers (TruTV, Season 8B)

Impractical Jokers: After Party (TruTV, new aftershow series)

Summer House (Bravo, Season 5)

February 5:

The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+, new animated children’s series)

February 6:

Devil May Care (Adult Swim, new shortform comedy series)

February 7:

Super Bowl LV (CBS/ESPN Deportes, live sports special)

The Equalizer (CBS, new drama series reboot)

February 8:

Black Lightning (The CW, Season 4; final season)

Studio C (BYUtv, Season 13)

February 10:

Tough as Nails (CBS, Season 2)

February 11:

Clarice (CBS, new drama series)

February 12:

Hip Hop Uncovered (FX, new documentary limited series)

Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård (Discovery+, new documentary series)

February 14:

American Idol (ABC, Season 4)

The Great North (Fox, new animated comedy series; time slot premiere)

Cherries Wild (Fox, new game show series)

February 17:

I Survived a Crime (A&E, new docuseries; moved from January 27)

February 19:

For All Mankind (AppleTV+, Season 2)

February 21:

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel, Season 8)

Relative Race (BYUtv, Season 7)

February 23:

The Flash (The CW, Season 7)

Superman & Lois (The CW, new drama series)

February 24:

Snowfall (FX, Season 4)

February 25:

The Walking Dead (AMC+, Season 10B)

February 28:

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC, live special)

The Walking Dead (AMC, Season 10B; linear premiere date)

March 7:

The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards (The CW, live special)

March 10:

Operation Awesome (BYUtv, Season 1)

March 14:

Station 19 (ABC, Season 4B)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 17B)

A Million Little Things (ABC, Season 3B)

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TBS/TNT, live special)

March 19:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+, new drama series)

March TBA:

The Mediator with Ice-T (Syndicated, new talk-show series)

Midseason/Winter TBA (tentative)

20/20 (ABC, Season 43)

Survivor (CBS, Season 40)

MacGyver (CBS, Season 5)

Evil (CBS, new Season 2)

The Price Is Right (CBS, Season 49)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS, Season 12)

New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 3)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, Season 8)

Manifest (NBC, Season 3)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, new drama series)

Kenan (NBC, new comedy series)

Young Rock (NBC, new comedy series)

Good Girls (NBC, Season 4)

Making It (NBC, Season 3)

That’s My Jam (NBC, new game show series)

True Story (NBC, new hybrid alternative-scripted series)

Small Fortune (NBC, new game show series)

Who Do You Think You Are? (NBC, Season 11)

Friday Night SmackDown! (Fox, season premiere)

Housebroken (Fox, new animated comedy series)

Supergirl (The CW, Season 6; final season)

Kung Fu (The CW, new drama series)

The Republic of Sarah (The CW, new drama series)

Dynasty (The CW, Season 4)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, Season 6)

In the Dark (The CW, Season 2)

Masters of Illusion (The CW, Season 7)

South Park (Comedy Central, Season 24)

Supervillain (Showtime, new docuseries)

Punky Brewster (Peacock, new comedy series revival)

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (Paramount+, new animated series)

The Girlfriend Experience (Starz, Season 3)

For Real: The Story of Reality TV (E!, new documentary series)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon, Season 2)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (A&E, Season 2)

City So Real (National Geographic, new documentary limited series)

Temptation Island (USA Network, Season 3)

Van Helsing (Syfy, Season 5; final season)

Build Me Up (HGTV, new unscripted series)

Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV, new unscripted series; working title)

$50K Three Ways (HGTV, new home-renovation competition series)

The Astronauts (Nickelodeon, new comedy series)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo, Season 5)

Who Killed … (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime series)

Chain Reaction (Game Show Network, new game show series revival)

Saints & Sinners (Bounce, Season 5)

Double Cross with Blake Griffin (TruTV, new prank series)

Tomb Hunters (Smithsonian Channel, new docuseries)

The Parker Andersons (BYUtv, new comedy series)

Amelia Parker (BYUtv, new comedy series)

Faces and Heels (Facebook Watch, new unscripted series)

Tusks to Tails (Facebook Watch, new nature series)

Returning the Favor (Facebook Watch, series return)

Resist (YouTube, new docuseries)

Onyx Family Dinner (YouTube, new talk show series)

Playing with Words (NBCLX, new esports competition series)

Kills, Thrills & Chills (NBCLX, new esports competition series)