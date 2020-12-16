‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Natalee Linez, Annabelle Zasowski Set To Recur In Starz Prequel Series

EXCLUSIVE: Siren‘s Natalee Linez and The Blacklist‘s Annabelle Zasowski are set to join Starz/Lionsgate’s Power prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan in recurring roles.

From creator and showrunner Sacha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed in Courtney Kemp’s original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Linez, also known for appearing as Nicole Martinez on Freeform’s Sirens, will portray Jessica Figueroa a sharp and ambitious twenty-something who moves to South Jamaica, Queens from Baltimore. Famous’ older sister, Jessica is swept off her feet by Lou-Lou and his kind heart.

Zasowski will recur as Nicole Bingham, a rich Upper East Side prep school student. Nicole catches Jukebox’s eye at a choir competition, sparking a romance that blossoms despite the girls’ wildly different backgrounds.

Linez and Zasowski will join cast series regulars Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, Hailey Kilgore, Lovie Simone, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Shanley Caswell, Toby Sandeman and Joey Bada$$, along with Quincy Brown and Ade Chike Torbert, who recur.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Kemp through her company End of Episode and Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Penn is the creator/showrunner of Raising Kanan. Also executive producing are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin Fox with Rob Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for Starz.

Zasowski recently recurred as Cecily on HBO’s Divorce. The actress’ additional credits include Orange is the New Black and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. She is repped by CESD and and Mara Entertainment.

Linez is repped by Defining Artists, Luber Roklin and Matt Rosen at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, & Christopher.