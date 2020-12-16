Pope Francis Book ‘Sharing The Wisdom Of Time’ To Become Netflix Doc Series

Netflix has commissioned a four-part documentary series based on Sharing The Wisdom Of Time, the book written by Pope Francis.

The show comes from Simona Ercolani and production company Stand By Me, partner of Asacha Media Group. It will be released in 2021.

The series will see woman and men aged over 70 from around the world share their stories with young filmmakers under the age of 30 who are from the same country. The elders represent various ethnicities, socio-economic backgrounds and religions. It will also feature an exclusive interview with Pope Francis who will offer a unique point of view.

The book was edited Father Antonio Spadaro and first published by Loyola Press in the United States.