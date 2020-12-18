Plan B Signs Second-Look Deal With MGM; Sets Untitled Pic From Lee Isaac Chung And Cory Finley’s ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ Adaptation

MGM has signed a two-year second-look film production deal with Plan B Entertainment. As part of the new pact, Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner have set several projects with the studio, including an original sweeping love story from writer and director Lee Isaac Chung and Cory Finley’s film adaptation of National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson’s novel Landscape With Invisible Hand. Finley will write and direct the latter adaptation and Annapurna Pictures will produce with Plan B.

Both films will be released theatrically in the U.S. via MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing.

“We very much look forward to working with Mike, Pam and the MGM team as we head into the next decade with our company. We are equally thrilled to be working again with Lee Isaac, and to collaborate with Cory, and to join with MGM in sharing their uniquely original films with audiences the world over,” said the Plan B partners in a statement Friday.

MGM and Plan B most recently announced a feature film adaption of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Water Dancer, to be produced by Plan B, Harpo Films and Kamilah Forbes; and Sarah Polley’s feature adaptation of Miriam Toews’ bestselling novel Women Talking for Polley to write and direct, with Oscar winner Frances McDormand set to star and produce.

“We are incredibly thrilled to have Brad, Dede, and Jeremy join the MGM family. Their decades-long commitment advocating for a filmmaker’s vision knows no equal. All of us at MGM are excited to join with them in bringing these incredible filmmaker’s visions to life and to be a home for theirs and so many singular voices who are making movies today and, in the years, to come,” said Michael De Luca, MGM’s Film Group chairman, and Pamela Abdy, MGM’s Film Group president.

Winner of the Grand Jury and Audience Awards at Sundance 2020, writer and director Chung reunites with his Minari producers Gardner, Kleiner and Christina Oh of Plan B on his next film, an untitled sweeping love story of a young man lost in New York City’s corporate drudgery, who finds love with a beautiful young woman from Hong Kong only to break up with her out of fear of settling down. Feeling lost in life, he sets out on a madcap quest to find himself, which leads him to realize he had already found true love in her. When he goes back to find her, he learns it’s too late, she’s gone, and now he must go to Hong Kong, on the greatest adventure of all, to get her back.

Landscape With Invisible Hand is Finley’s follow-up to his Emmy-winning Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman, which premiered to rave reviews at TIFF, and his acclaimed debut Thoroughbreds starring Anya Taylor-Joy, which premiered at Sundance. An adaptation of the novel by Anderson, Landscape With Invisible Hand is a dark, surreal comedy set in a deeply stratified, alien future.

Chung is represented CAA. Finley is represented by CAA and Mosaic.