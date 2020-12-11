Click to Skip Ad
Pixar Has Buzz Lightyear Origin Movie In Works With Chris Evans & ‘Turning Red’ From ‘Bao’ Filmmaker Domee Shi

Disney

Pixar said Thursday during its  Disney Investor Day that Lightyearan origin story about Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear, is in the works with Chris Evans voicing the lead.

Lightyear will follow how the test pilot became the space hero that spawned the Buzz Lightyear action figure made famous in Pixar’s Toy Story movies. Angus MacLane, the co-director of Finding Dory, will be taking the reins on Lightyear. 

Also, Bao filmmaker Domee Shi has Turning Red, about a little girl named Mae, in development. Shi and Becky Neiman’s Bao won the Oscar for best short film in 2019.

