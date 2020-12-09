‘Physical’: Paul Sparks, Rory Scovel, Lou Taylor Pucci, Della Saba, Dierdre Friel, Ashley Liao Join Rose Byrne In Apple Dramedy

Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast for its new dramedy Physical. Paul Sparks (Boardwalk Empire, House of Cards), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty, The House), Lou Taylor Pucci (You, American Horror Story), Della Saba (Zootopia, Steven Universe), Dierdre Friel (New Amsterdam, Second Act with Jennifer Lopez) and Ashley Liao (Fuller House) join Rose Byrne in the series from Almost Family creator Annie Weisman, Dirty John showrunner Alexandra Cunningham and Tomorrow Studios.

Written by Weisman, who also will serve as showrunner, Physical is set in a 1980s Southern California beach community. It follows Sheila (Byrne), a woman struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics.

Sparks will play John Breem, a conservative real estate developer convinced the mall will save the American family.

Scovel portrays Danny, Sheila’s husband, a brilliant and disagreeable Berkeley radical taking a long shot run at mainstream politics.

Pucci is Tyler, a tender-hearted surfer and aspiring filmmaker.

Saba will portray Bunny, a meteorite of an aerobics instructor with a hot temper and an enigmatic past.

Friel will play Greta, a socially awkward fellow mother at Sheila’s daughter’s school who becomes her friend and confidant.

Liao is Simone, a student of Danny’s who is as enamored with him as she is ambitious.

Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) will direct the pilot and Liza Johnson (Dead To Me) and Stephanie Laing (Love Life) will also direct the series, with all three serving as executive producers, alongside Cunningham, John McNamara (The Magicians), Sera Gamble (You), and Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (Snowpiercer, Last Man Standing).

Sparks is repped by One Entertainment and The Gersh Agency. Scovel is repped by Molly Mandel at Mosaic, John Sacks at UTA, and Isaac Dunham at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Pucci is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Innovative Artists. Saba is with Innovative Artists, Jessica Moresco and Elle Maney at Unified Management and Melissa Rogal at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols and Adler. Friel is repped by Tony Cloer at Blue Ridge Management. Liao is is repped by Innovative Artists and Semler Entertainment.