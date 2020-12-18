Peter Lamont Dies: Oscar-Winning Production Designer Of Bond Films, ‘Aliens,’ ‘Titanic’ Was 91

Oscar-winning production designer, art director and set decorator Peter Lamont has died. Lamont, along with longtime collaborator Peter Ford, was responsible for the aesthetic of nearly every James Bond film from Goldfinger through 2006’s Casino Royale. That’s no small feat, given the series’ high standards for style.

Lamont was a four-time Oscar nominee, taking home the trophy for art decoration on Titanic, while Ford was recognized for set decoration on the film. Lamont was also nominated for Fiddler on the Roof, The Spy Who Loved Me and Aliens.

News of his passing was confirmed by Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who had this to say on the official 007 Twitter account: “Peter Lamont was a much beloved member of the Bond family and a giant in the industry. Inextricably linked with the design and aesthetic of James Bond since Goldfinger (1964).”

The only Bond film Lamont missed in his 40-year run with the franchise was Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997. He and Ford were away earning their Oscar that year on Titanic.

Broccoli and Wilson also lauded Lamont as “a true success story,” saying his life was proof “that with talent and hard work you will achieve your dreams.”

He passed his talents on to son Neil, who worked with his father on Titanic and some of the Bond films before becoming a supervising art director himself on most of the Harry Potter films. The younger Lamont was also a supervising art director on Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. He later became production designer on two of the Star Wars spinoffs, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story

Peter Lamont’s first job as a set dresser was on The Bulldog Breed featuring Norman Wisdom in 1960.

