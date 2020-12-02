Penske Media Appoints Brooke Jaffe As Head Of Public Affairs And Communications

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) has appointed Brooke Jaffe as the company’s Head of Public Affairs and Communications.

“I am thrilled to join PMC’s world-class team of executives and creative thought leaders in the midst of exciting growth and innovation,” said Jaffe. “It will be a privilege to share our brand story and unparalleled portfolio with new audiences and partners in compelling and creative ways.”

Announced Tuesday, Jaffe will direct corporate messaging, media communications, issue management, corporate responsibility, information dissemination and communications strategy in the executive role. She will work on partnerships across the board ranging from those with celebrities and influences to those with media outlets and institutions on brand brand-building initiatives across PMC’s roster of various brands including Billboard, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and more.

As Head of Public Affairs and Communications, Jaffe will also serve as a PMC media spokesperson. She will report to PMC’s Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Communications Lauren Utecht and Vice President of Talent Relations Rebecca Bienstock.

“Brooke is uniquely qualified to step into this role – she is a poised communicator with an impressive background in business. She understands PMC’s premium brands as well as she understands content creation and strategy,” said Utecht and Bienstock. “We’re eager to work with Brooke to amplify our brands’ first-rate content and editorial talent on a global scale.”

Before the new role, Jaffe served as a contributing editor at PMC since December 2019, having created video and written content for Variety, Variety.com, Stylecaster and ARTnews. Before her time at PMC, she worked as Bloomigndale’s Women’s Fashion Director, where for 10 years, she helped determine business trends, highlight emerging talent, direct merchandise selection and more; maximizing the company’s business opportunities while serving as a Bloomingdales spokesperson.

After graduating cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, Jaffe kicked off her career as an assistant editor in Vogue magazine’s accessories department. She then joined InStyle as an Accessories Editor.

Jaffe will be based in PMC’s Los Angeles office.