‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ & ‘World’s Funniest Animals’ Renewed By the CW

The CW Network has renewed two of its alternative series. Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which the network says is its highest performing unscripted series, has been renewed for an eighth cycle. New clip show World’s Funnies Animals, whose Nov. 27 telecast logged the network’s best series performance in the time slot in almost two years, will return for a second cycle.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us and World’s Funnies Animals were among four alternative series on the CW’s pandemic-proof fall 2020 schedule that fill 5 out of 12 hours weekly. There is no renewal decision yet on the other two, CW veterans Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Masters of Illusion.

Penn & Teller and Whose Line also are on the CW’ January schedule; the second half of Penn & Teller‘s seventh cycle premieres Jan. 8.

On each of the nine episodes of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan, Penn & Teller: Fool Us is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden and Andrew Golder, in association with 1/17 Prods. and September Films (part of DCD Media).

World’s Funniest Animals is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton who, along and her celebrity guest panel, looks videos of animals doing funny things. The series includes viral internet clips, animal clips from movies and TV series, animal outtakes, videos of babies and pets as well as celebrities and their pets. The show is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.