Pearl Jam, Lin-Manuel Miranda And ‘Hamilton’ Cast To Headline Fundraisers To Help Democrats Win Back Senate

Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga.

Pearl Jam, Lin-Manuel Miranda and other members of the cast of Hamilton are headlining online fundraisers to help Democrats win U.S. Senate seats in the coming Jan. 5 runoff elections.

If Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win their races, the Senate will be at a 50-50 breakdown between the parties, but soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris would break a tie.

Pearl Jam will join Miranda for a conversation about their artistic inspirations, with Wayne Brady as the emcee. The event will take place at 8:30 PM ET on Dec. 16 on the virtual platform Looped. Tickets start at $10 per person, with proceeds going to the Latino Victory Project, the Latino Community Fund of Georgia and the Hispanic Federation. Tickets start at $10 per person.

Miranda and other members of the cast of Hamilton also are participating in a Dec. 13 fundraiser for Georgia Democrats, Ossoff and Warnock in a livestream set for 8:30 PM ET. Others scheduled to participate include Leslie Odom Jr, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Javier Muñoz, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Ariana DeBose, Sydney James Harcourt, Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Alysha Deslorieux, Morgan Marcell, Austin Smith and Betsy Struxness. There is no set ticket price, but the invite suggests $30. The Hamilton cast also reunited in October for a fundraiser for Biden’s campaign.

The last time there was such a 50-50 split was in 2001, with Republicans having control because the Vice President was Dick Cheney.