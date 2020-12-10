Peacock Extends Order For ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’

EXCLUSIVE: The Amber Ruffin Show will continue into 2021.

The new late-night entry has had its episode order extended by Peacock with the streamer commissioning an additional ten episodes of the show.

This comes as the show, hosted by the breakout star and writer of Late Night with Seth Meyers, wraps up its initial order with shows on December 11 and December 18, including a Christmas special.

“We are thrilled to get the chance to bring you more episodes, because each episode is a new opportunity to have another margarita,” said Ruffin.

The Amber Ruffin Show will return after the holidays on January 8, 2021.

The comedy variety series films at 30 Rock’s Studio 8G, currently without an audience, with only Ruffin’s friend and announcer Tarik Davis for on-stage support.

It is a mix of silly sketches and Trump takedowns with Ruffin, who was the first African American female to write for a late-night network talk show, calling it “loud” and “silly”.

It is written by head writer Jenny Hagel, Demi Adejuyigbe, Shantira Jackson, Dewayne Perkins and Ruffin. Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, Ruffin exec produces with Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker.