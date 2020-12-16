Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin Teaming On 6-Part Docuseries; First Time Original Masters Have Left Abbey Road Studio

EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney and top record producer Rick Rubin are joining forces on a six-part documentary series that will amount to a behind-the-scenes magical mystery tour of McCartney’s unbelievable musical journey. Rubin will be there to explore the music and musicianship of McCartney, from his first guitar and composition all the way to through the legendary and prolific success of The Beatles.

The great musician releases his latest album, McCartney III, on Friday.

Endeavor Content will finance the project and handle worldwide sales, and that process is getting underway as we speak. Film 45 is producing as is Frank Marshall, who just directed The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, and Jeff Pollack. The project is untitled and it will mark the first time ever that the original masters have left Abbey Road.

Check out a teaser here: