Paul Heller Dies: ‘Withnail & I’ Producer & BAFTA Los Angeles Board Member Was 93

Paul Heller, the American film producer known for his work on UK classic Withnail & I, the Oscar-winning My Left Foot and the Bruce Lee-starring Enter The Dragon, has died at the age of 93.

BAFTA confirmed he had passed away and offered condolences to his family. He had been a BAFTA Los Angeles Board Member for a long time, supporting the org’s work in the area including backing career starters and local students through community-based education activities.

He was instrumental in the launch of BAFTA’s family screenings at Helen Keller Park, a series that led to mentorship and school programs throughout LA, and helped to create and launch the inaugural BAFTA Student Film Awards.

A New York native who spent years working in the UK, Heller also had credits including 1962 feature David And Lisa, which received two Oscar nominations. He worked as an executive at Warner Bros on pics such as Dirty Harry and Skin Game, and also founded Sequoia Pictures, which had credits including Enter The Dragon, in which Heller had a small on screen role as a radio operator.