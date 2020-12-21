Paul Feig Taps Sofia Wylie & Sophia Anne Caruso To Lead ‘The School For Good and Evil’ Adaptation

Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, Andi Mack) and Sophia Anne Caruso (The Sound of Music Live!) are set to star in The School For Good And Evil, the Paul Feig-directed feature adaptation of New York Times bestselling novel by Soman Chainani.

The Netflix fiilm follows best friends Sophie and Agatha who discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.

David Magee (Mary Poppins Returns) and Laura Solon (Let It Snow) penned the screenplay. Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer are producing the project. Executive Producer are Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, and Chainani.

The School For Good and Evil is the first book of six in the series, which has sold over 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages across six continents. The final book, The School of Good and Evil: One True King, was released by HarperCollins on June 2.