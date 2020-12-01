Paramount Pictures, DeVon Franklin To Produce Film Based On Cory Asbury’s Song ‘Reckless Love’

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has acquired Reckless Love feature from a pitch by To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You scribe J. Mills Goodloe. Super-producer DeVon Franklin is attached to produce via his Franklin Entertainment label, which has a first-look deal at Paramount.

The film is based on the true love story behind critically acclaimed Christian worship song of the same title by Cory Asbury, one of the top Christian singer-songwriters. Goodloe will pen the screenplay, which will follow the love story between Cory and his wife Anna, who live in Kalamazoo, Michigan and have four children.

Released in 2018, the song spent 68 weeks on the Hot Christians Songs chart, 18 weeks at number one and 55 weeks in the top 10. The single, which has over 300 million total streams and more than 125 million views on YouTube, was also nominated for a 2019 Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

Israel Houghton will serve as executive producer with Ashley Brucks and Alex Rosario overseeing the project on behalf of the studio and Katarina Hicks overseeing for Franklin Entertainment.

Goodloe previously wrote The Mountain Between Us for Fox 2000, Everything, Everything for Warner Bros., and The Age of Adaline for Lionsgate. He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment.

Franklin, who is also NY Times best-selling author and preacher, is the producer behind the inspirational drama Breakthrough starring Chrissy Metz, the animated holiday film The Star, and Miracles From Heaven. Upcoming projects in his pipeline include a biopic about multi-platinum gospel singer Kirk Franklin and Flamin’ Hot, the Eva Longoria-directed biopic about the creator of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Franklin is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobsen.