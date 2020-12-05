Pamela Tiffin Dies: Golden Globe Nominated Film Actress Was 78

American actors Pamela Tiffin and Rock Hudson, the star of the film "Seconds" arrive at the Cannes Film Festival, France on May 16, 1966. (AP Photo)

Pamela Tiffin, who was a Golden Globe nominee for her film work in Hollywood and later made many Italian films, has died. A friend confirmed her death, but no cause was given.

Born in Oklahoma City, Tiffin initially found success as a teen model. She moved to New York City in the early 1960s and briefly attended Hunter College, appearing in a short film, Music of Williamsburg, in 1960).

But in a classic Hollywood story, Tiffin was spotted by producer Hal B. Willis when she was vacationing in Los Angeles and visited the Paramount Pictures lot. She was screen tested and cast in the 1961 film Summer and Smoke.

She went on to play against James Cagney in the comedy 1961 One, Two Three, winning a Golden Globe nomination for that role and her work in Summer and Smoke.

Over the next two years, her resume included the films State Fair with Bobby Darin, as well as Come Fly with Me, For Those Who Think Young, the Lively Set, and The Pleasure Seekers.

Tiffin teamed with Burt Lancaster in the 1965 western The Hallelujah Trail and iwth Paul Newman in the 1966 film Harper.

A segment appearance in Italty’s Kiss The Other Sheik with Marcello Mastroianni inspired her, and she moved to that country in 1967. She appeared in several films there, most notably Torture Me But Kill Me With Kisses.

She also appeared on Broadway and in a Playboy photo shoot in 1969.

Capping her career, she appeared as herself in a 2003 documentary, Abel Ferrara: Not Guilty, opposite her daughter, Echo Danon.