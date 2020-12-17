‘Palo Alto’, ‘Hala’ Star Jack Kilmer Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Kilmer, known for his breakout role in Gia Coppola’s Palo Alto and for his performance in the acclaimed 2019 Sundance film Hala, among others, has signed with Gersh for representation.

Kilmer’s star has been rising since his 2013 feature film debut in Palo Alto, based on James Franco’s short story collection of the same name. He portrayed Teddy alongside Franco, Emma Roberts, Nat Wolff and Zoe Levin. Kilmer, son of Val, also stars opposite Odessa Young and Ben Schnetzer in indie feature The Giant.

Kilmer also can be seen in Vice Films’ Lords of Chaos, opposite Emory Cohen and Rory Culkin which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and Woodshock, directed by Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy. He will next be seen in Eugene Kotlyarenko’s Wobble Palace, as well as Becca Gleason’s Summer 03 opposite Joey King and Andrea Savage, both of which premiered at SXSW.

Previously, Kilmer starred in Warner Bros.’ The Nice Guys with Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, IFC’s The Stanford Prison Experiment with Billy Crudup, and the independent film Len and Company with Rhys Ifans, which premiered at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival.

Through his work, Kilmer captured the attention of Saint Laurent fashion director Hedi Slimane, where he landed a deal with the fashion house.

Kilmer, previously with CAA, continues to be managed by Bonnie Liedtke at Authentic.