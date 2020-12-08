‘The Dead Files’ Producer Painless Productions Preps Silicon Valley Series, Teams With Looseworld & Author Brian McCullough

Click to Skip Ad
Internet
EXCLUSIVE: Painless Productions, the company behind Travel Channel series The Dead Files and The Holzer Files, has teamed up with LooseWorld and author Brian McCullough to develop non-fiction series set in Silicon Valley.

The two companies have established a co-production partnership and have set their first project – a look at the darker side of the internet.

LooseWorld is run by former MTV exec Dane Reiley, who co-exec produced Billy on the Street, and Edwin Zane, who has worked on series including Avatar: The Last Airbender. They will work with Painless’ CEO Jim Casey, VP, Development Nicole Reed and VP, Creative Ross Kaiman on the partnership.

Painless, LooseWorld and McCullough, author of How the Internet Happened: From Netscape to the iPhone and host of the Techmeme Ride Home podcast, on World War Web.

The series will lift the veil on the greatest invention of modern time, questioning the darker repercussions of this amazing tool as seen through the lens of faith, crime, extremism, porn and everything in between. The series will feature the likes of founder of Match.com Gary Kremen, Vice Chair of AOL Jan Brandt, creator of social media Rob Malda, the first blogger Justin Hall, Uber designer and inventor of the hashtag Chris Messina and VP of Corporate Communication for Netscape Rosanne Siino.

Jim Casey, CEO of Painless Productions, said, “Brian’s history and vast experience are second to none. One of the few insiders who has seen it all, he can perfectly navigate us through this rabbit hole that both connects and splinters humanity.”

Brian McCullough added, “The Internet has ‘disrupted’ all of our lives. It is long past time we examine all of that deeply and with an eye toward how we got here, why it’s great, but also, what we’ve gotten wrong along the way.”

