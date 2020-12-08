PACT Appoints Chair & Board; 42 COO Hire; Macao Winners; Canneseries Dates — Global Briefs

PACT Appointments

UK producers group PACT has appointed See-Saw Films’ TV chief Hakan Kousetta as Pact Chair for the next two years. Kousetta succeeds All3Media COO, Sara Geater, who stands down at the end of the year having served the maximum four-year term as Chair. During her tenure, Geater has overseen Pact’s re-negotiation of Terms of Trade with all of the domestic broadcasters, and played a key role in Pact’s COVID-19 response. The newly elected Pact Council Members are:

• Alex Jones, Red Planet Pictures – re-elected

• Claire Mundell, Synchronicity Films – re-elected

• Gwenda Carnie, Cardiff Productions, re-elected as National Representative for Wales

• Jacqueline Moreton, FremantleMedia – newly elected

• Jane Kelly, Big Mountain Productions, newly elected as National Representative for Northern Ireland

• Jane Muirhead, Raise The Roof Productions, uncontested and re-elected as National Representative for Scotland

• Kate Norrish, Hillbilly Films & Television – newly elected

• Laura Marshall, Icon Films – re-elected

• Marc Samuelson, Route 24 – re-elected

• Nicky Bentham, Neon Films – re-elected

• Sue Vertue, Hartswood Films – re-elected

True North MD Joins 42

Marc Allen 42

Effective immediately, former True North managing director Marc Allen has joined London and Los Angeles-based management and film/television production company, 42, as Chief Operating Officer. Veteran executive Allen previously worked at Pathe in London and as a Business Affairs Manager in the BBC Factual Commissioning Department as well as a production executive for both BBC London Factual and BBC Television Sport. Under his new role, Allen will be overseeing the continued growth of the company, which is run by five partners: producers Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh as well as managers Kate Buckley, Cathy King and Josh Varney.

Macao Winners

The Awards Ceremony of the 5th International Film Festival & Awards．Macao (IFFAM) took place tonight online, during which Ben Sharrock’s Limbo (pictured) picked up Best Film and Hirokazu Kore-eda was honoured for his outstanding achievements in film with the festival’s ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award. The film festival digitally screened 31 feature films this year, including 11 in the International Competition section. The full list of winners:

Best Film: Limbo, directed by Ben Sharrock

Best Director: Suzanne Lindon, Spring Blossom – presented by Eric Khoo

Best Actor Lance Henriksen, Falling – presented by Nina Hoss

Best Actress: Magdalena Koleśnik, Sweat – presented by Mattie Do

Best Screenplay: Ben Sharrock, Limbo – presented by Albert Lee

Best Short Film: Under directed by Jiao Yue

Canneseries Dates

The organizers of Canneseries have confirmed the hybrid online and in-person event for April 9 to 14, 2021. The Palais des Festivals et des Congrès and the Espace Miramar will once again be used for the fourth edition of the get-together.