‘Ozark’: Eric Ladin To Recur In Season 4 Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Ladin (The Right Stuff) is set for a recurring role on the fourth and final season of Netflx’s critically acclaimed series Ozark, starring and executive produced by Jason Bateman.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

Ladin will play Kerry, the kind of guy you like but can’t stand. His life is one continuous party, and he is always looking for the next trend – sometimes with disastrous results.

In addition to Bateman, Ladin joins series stars Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora in the new season.

Ladin can currently be seen in the series regular role of legendary NASA engineer Chris Kraft on Disney+ series The Right Stuff. He’ll also be seen in a recurring role as Gene Kranz, another famed NASA engineer, on the first season of Apple TV’s For All Mankind. His previous series regular roles include History Channel’s Six, HBO’s The Brink and AMC’s The Killing, among numerous other credits. Ladin is repped by Innovative Artists and Main Title Entertainment.