‘One Day At a Time’ “Officially Over” As Efforts To Find New Home Come To An End

As it did after One Day At a Time‘s first cancellation almost two years ago, series producer Sony Pictures TV tried hard to find a new home for the praised reimagining of Norman Lear’s beloved 1970s sitcom. The effort — considered a long shot — was not successful, and the cast and crew were informed today that the show has come to an end. One Day at a Time co-creators/exec producers/showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce shared the news with the show’s fans on Twitter.

“It’s officially over. There will be no new @OneDayAtATime episodes,” Calderon Kellett wrote. “But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching.”

Pop, which aired One Day at a Time’s abbreviated fourth season earlier this year, last month opted not to order more episodes. The ViacomCBS ad-supported cable network in 2019 had rescued the series after its cancellation by Netflix in a complex deal that included encore airings on sibling CBS. Season 4 of One Day at a Time, which was cut short by the pandemic, was simulcast on Pop and sibling TV Land.

Sony TV reportedly exhausted every avenue for keeping the One Day at a Time reimagining with a Latino family alive. Time was running out as the studio has options on the cast until the end of this month. ODAAT stars Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Izabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rita Moreno.

ODAAT won two Emmys during its run, the second for its fourth season on Pop, did not get any kind of proper ending. The pandemic cut ODAAT’s fourth season down to six episodes shot on stage. The show produced an additional seventh animated episode during quarantine, “The Politics Episode,” which tackled the November 3 presidential election head-on. (CBS did not air that episode.)

In a Deadline interview last month, Calderon Kellett spoke of the creative plans for a potential fifth season that now will never be realized.

“Obviously, we would absorb (the unproduced storylines); we have so many beautiful episodes,” she said. “There was the one that Justina was going to direct, which is another beautiful religion episode, which we would love to put into Season 5 and give her that directing debut and also a beautiful script written by Sebastian Jones and so many other really wonderful storylines that we really, really want to do, in terms of Elena figuring out where she’s going to school and really what’s going to be happening to these kids, as well as what Penelope’s love life looks like now with Max, their sort of modern relationship. We have so much more to tell, and especially with everything that’s going on in this world, every day, I’m like, oh my gosh, Elena would say this. Elena would say that. Elena would say this. It’s just ripe with things that this family would be talking about.”

Both Calderon Kellett and executive producer Lear were hopeful the show would get more seasons.

“This family, we have so much for them to go through still,” Calderon Kellett said.