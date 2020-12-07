Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin’s Daughter, To Appear Tuesday On Facebook Watch’s ‘Red Table Talk’

Olivia Jade, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, will appear Tuesday on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, to share her experience about the college admissions scandal which has sent both of her parents to prison.

Loughlin is serving a two-month sentence at the federal lockup in Dublin, CA, and Giannulli is serving five months at a federal prison near Lompoc, north of Los Angeles. The pair paid $500,000 in bribes to get both Olivia Jade, 21, and their elder daughter, Bella, 22, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them was a rower. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, saying that they believed their payments were “legitimate donations.” Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Jade announced her appearance on Instagram today. “Thank you @jadapinkettsmith @adriennebanfieldnorris @willowsmith for bringing me to the table so I can publicly share my experience for the first time. Tune in to @redtabletalk tomorrow 9:00 AM PT on @facebookwatch ♥️.”