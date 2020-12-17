Odessa A’zion Joins Dermot Mulroney & Leslie Bibb In ‘The Inhabitant’ Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Odessa A’zion, who currently co-stars in the new Netflix teen drama, Grand Army, has signed on for indie horror thriller, The Inhabitant, joining previously announced stars Dermot Mulroney and Leslie Bibb. Jerren Lauder is directing the film, which is about infamous ax murderer Lizzie Borden’s bloodline that runs straight through the heart of American suburbia where a series of supernatural events reveal a dark truth behind a tormented teenager.

A’zion plays Tara Haldon, a teenage descendant of Borden, caught between paranoid visions and festering schizophrenia amid a series of small-town murders. Lizze Broadway (Splitting Up Together) has also been cast in the role of Suzy, Tara’s emotional BFF.

Kevin Bachar is behind the screenplay. Steelyard Pictures’ Leone Marucci is producing the pic with Petr Jakl. Exec producers are Martin J. Barab and Ara Keshishian.

A’zion, who can be seen in the upcoming films Mark, Mary & Some Other People and Supercool, is repped by Buchwald and manager Royle Dice.