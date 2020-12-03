‘Witless’ & ‘Feel Good’ Producer Objective Fiction Ups Charlotte Lewis To Head Of Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Lewis has been promoted to head of comedy at Objective Fiction, the All3Media-owned production outfit behind shows including Netflix/Channel 4 co-production Feel Good.

Lewis first joined Objective in 2013 and during her seven years with the company, she has developed and produced all three seasons of BBC Three’s Witless, which has been optioned for a U.S. remake by CBS Studios. She also developed and produced Roisin Conaty’s Channel 4 show GameFace.

In her newly-created role, Lewis will work alongside head of development Kelly McGolpin. Objective Fiction’s chief creative officer Ben Farrell said she is an “outstanding producer.”

Commenting on her promotion, Lewis said: “It’s a joy to work alongside such an incredibly talented team and I’m looking forward to building on Objective Fiction’s track record of brilliant shows.”

Beginning her career in comedy entertainment, she has worked in both production and development for Objective and various other companies including Hat Trick, Talkback, and Roughcut.