‘Obi Wan’ Disney+ Series: Hayden Christensen Returning As Darth Vader

“The most beautiful thing of all” is what Ewan McGregor called it today in an Obi Wan featurette during Disney Investor Day about the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

Christensen was a discovery by George Lucas, an unknown actor when he took on the role of grown-up Anakin Skywalker, the father of Luke and Leia who turns to the dark side of The Force and becomes Darth Vader. Christensen made his debut in Episode II: Attack of the Clones and then continued into Revenge of the Sith. We literally see Anakin’s demise and meltdown as he becomes Vader.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Disney Investor Day 2020: Deadline’s Complete Coverage