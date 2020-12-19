‘Look At Me’ Drama Inspired By Nyle DiMarco’s Life In Works At NBC From Producer Neil Meron

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing Look At Me, a drama series inspired by the life of deaf model, actor and activist Nyle DiMarco. The America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars winner executive produces the project, which hails from Neil Meron and Zadan/Meron Productions as well as Universal Television where the company is based.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Tom Donnelly and Josh Oppenheimer (Conan the Barbarian), Look At Me is an ensemble drama about a multi-generational deaf family, living under one roof, and their hearing daughter-in-law and granddaughter who move in after a change in their circumstances.

DiMarco, Donnelly and Oppenheimer executive produce with Meron and Mark Nicholson for Zadan/Meron Prods. and Melrose Placed’s Sami Housman.

DiMarco, best known for his reality TV performances, has also acted in series including Switched at Birth, Difficult People and Station 19. He is an EP on Netflix’s Deaf U and also was a producer on the 2018 Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God.

This past summer, DiMarco, partnered with Daniel Dae Kim’s production company 3AD, sold a comedy about being a deaf man in America to Spectrum.

2020 NBC Pilots & Series Orders

This is Zadan/Meron Productions’ second sale at NBC this development season, along with comedy Dream, starring Amber Riley.