Italy’s Oscar Submission ‘Notturno’ Lands U.S. Deal At Neon’s Super Ltd

Neon’s boutique label Super Ltd has acquired North American distribution rights to Notturno, the feature documentary from Gianfranco Rosi that recently was submitted by Italy to be that country’s submission to the 2021 International Oscar race. No word yet on a release plan for the pic, which bowed at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

Super Ltd last year released Honeyland, which went on to score Best Documentary and Best International Feature Film noms — a first.

Shot over three years, Notturno tracks people living along the war-torn borders of Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon and is the latest from Rosi, whose migration-themed Fire at Sea was nominated for an Oscar in 2017 and won the 2016 Berlin Golden Bear. Rosi’s Sacro GRA won the 2013 Venice Golden Lion.

The shortlist for the International Oscar race will be unveiled February 9.

Notturno has been on the festival circuit hitting Telluride, Toronto and New York. In Venice, it scored the Cinema for UNICEF Award and it was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Documentary Award. It is produced by Stemal Entertainment and 21uno Film with Rai Cinema, with Istituto Luce – Cinecittà with the contribution of DG Cinema e Audiovosivo MIBACT and with the support of Eurimages in coproduction with Les Films d’Ici with Arte France Cinéma, and with No Nation Films and Mizzi Stock Entertainment in association with Doha Film Institute with the support of Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg.

Mason Speta negotiated the deal for Super Ltd with Submarine Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers. The Match Factory is repping international rights.