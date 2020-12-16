Nosotros And NBC Name Pierre Jean Gonzalez And Desiree Carcamo As Winners Of Annual Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam

Latinx arts advocacy group Nosotros and NBC have selected Pierre Jean Gonzalez and Desiree Carcamo as the winners of the 2nd Annual Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam. The annual event, which streamed on December 9, showcased a diverse group of Latinx Writers and Actors with original well-rounded monologues and performances that covered a diverse range of subjects in their storytelling, providing different perspectives of the Latinx experience while using universally relatable themes such as love, loss, hope, language, family, and female empowerment.

Gonzalez was the winner of the Acting Competition for Monologue with Brown Billiards while Desiree Carcamo was announced as the winner of the Writing Competition for Monologue with Not All Tamales Look the Same.

The 2020 Nosotros Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam kicked off May 1 with its open call submissions in search of diverse Latino Writers both nationally and internationally. It continued in August with the open call submissions of diverse Latino Actors nationwide and in Latin America.

The 2nd Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam was led by Nosotros President Joel M. Gonzales, Nosotros Vice-President/Producer J.M. Longoria, and NBC’s Jandiz Estrada Cardoso, Senior Director of Talent Development & Inclusion. The event was hosted by comedian Orlando Leyba, creatively consulted by Rachel Raimist and directed by Joaquin F. Palma. Writing judges included NBC writers Vanessa Ramos (The Kenan Show), Eugene Garcia-Cross (Indebted), and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting). Judges also included Nosotros Celebrity Ambassadors Melissa Berrera ( In The Heights ), Adriana Barraza (Babel), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Jon Huertas (This is Us), Audrey Esparza (Blindspot), and Adam Rodriguez (CSI:Miami).

The two winners will receive exclusive VIP virtual meetings with talent agencies, casting directors, major network and studio creative executives as well as upper lever series writers and producers. The winning writer will also receive Final Draft Software and the winning actor will have access to a wardrobe/glam budget, new headshots by photographer Jean Paul San Pedro, and three months paid tuition for acting/improv classes, amongst other prizes and opportunities. All 25 finalists will be included in the Nosotros Digital Talent Package which will be distributed to all networks and studios in Hollywood.

In 2021, Nosotros , along with partner NBC , aim to expand the Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam by taking it on the road to different regions across the country that will culminate into one big yearly national event. Nosotros has also partnered with Netflix to promote diversity through consultation and feedback on their content with the goal of improving authentic representation of Latinx in the media.