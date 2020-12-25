Northern San Diego Wildfire Causes Evacuations In Camp Pendleton Marine Base Area

This photo provided by CAL FIRE San Diego shows an emergency vehicle responds near a wildfire in northern San Diego County early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The wildfire triggered evacuation orders early Thursday as Santa Ana winds brought dangerously gusty and dry conditions to Southern California. Evacuation orders were issued for about 7,000 residents on the west side of the community of Fallbrook and for some Camp Pendleton locations, the base and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. (CAL FIRE San Diego via AP)

Santa Ana winds have propelled a wildfire in Northern San Diego County that has burned 3,000 acres and caused mandatory evacuations, according to Cal Fire and the US Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Camp Pendleton has issued a mandatory evacuation for DeLuz Housing, Wounded Warrior Battalion, and the Lake O’Neill Campground because of the fire, which is located near the Naval Weapons Station Detachment Fallbrook in the northern part of the 125,000-acre base.

A red flag warning was in effect until midday in the area. The dry, windy conditions helped grow the fire that began late Wednesday night.

Camp Pendleton is just off the Interstate 5 freeway, a major North-South conduit in Southern California. So far, the fire has not interrupted its traffic flow.