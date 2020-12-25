Northern San Diego Wildfire Causes Evacuations In Camp Pendleton Marine Base Area

Santa Ana winds have propelled a wildfire in Northern San Diego County that has burned 3,000 acres and caused mandatory evacuations, according to Cal Fire and the US Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Camp Pendleton has issued a mandatory evacuation for DeLuz Housing, Wounded Warrior Battalion, and the Lake O’Neill Campground because of the fire, which is located near the Naval Weapons Station Detachment Fallbrook in the northern part of the 125,000-acre base.
A red flag warning was in effect until midday in the area. The dry, windy conditions helped grow the fire that began late Wednesday night.
Camp Pendleton is just off the Interstate 5 freeway, a major North-South conduit in Southern California. So far, the fire has not interrupted its traffic flow.
#CreekFire on Camp Pendleton [update] Fire is 300 acres, 0% contained. Significant new evacuation orders for 7,000 residents on west side of Fallbrook (roughly south of Main Ave/S. Mission Rd). Please visit https://t.co/kFNyPzwgZX for the latest info. pic.twitter.com/TeoHoFSsNz
— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 24, 2020
