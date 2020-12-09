Focus Features Boards Supernatural Horror ‘You Won’t Be Alone’ From ‘The Babadook’ Producer; Noomi Rapace, Anamaria Marinca & Alice Englert Among Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features has pre-bought world rights to under-the-radar supernatural-horror You Won’t Be Alone, which will star Noomi Rapace (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo), BAFTA-winner Anamaria Marinca (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days), Alice Englert (Ratched), Carloto Cotta (Tabu), Félix Maritaud (Sauvage) and Sara Klimoska (Milcho Manchevski’s Willow).

Filming has just wrapped in Serbia on the English-language feature which is being made by The Babadook and The Nightingale producer Kristina Ceyton and Cargo producer Sam Jennings.

Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, pic follows a young witch who is left to go feral in the woods. Curious about life as a human, she accidentally kills a peasant in the village, then takes her shape to see what life is like in her skin. This ignites her deep-seated curiosity to experience life inside the bodies of others. The witch will be played by different actors.

The film marks the feature debut of Australian-Macedonian writer-director Goran Stolevski, whose short film Would You Look At Her won Best International Short Film at 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Focus will handle domestic and Universal Pictures International will handle international territories. Bankside is the sales agent and cut the deal with Focus, which has boarded early.

The Focus stamp of approval is always an impressive one, and this project’s cast, production team and subject instantly make it an intriguing prospect.

Ceyton and Jennings’ Causeway Films is producing. Balkanic Media’s Jonathan English is co-producer, and executive producers are Rapace, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Stephen Kelliher, as well as Michelle Pearce, Dale Roberts, Jonathan Page and Bryce Menzies.

Major production investment came from Screen Australia and the film was financed with support from Film Victoria. Post production will take place in Melbourne, Victoria. Finance also came from Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology.

Said producers Kristina Ceyton and Sam Jennings: “You Won’t Be Alone is a very special project by a very special and talented filmmaker and we’re so proud and excited to be producing Goran Stolevski’s debut feature film. And to be collaborating with Focus Features and, for the third time, with Bankside Films, to bring this story to life and out into the world. Making a film amidst a pandemic has certainly been challenging, but with such supportive financiers in Screen Australia and Film Victoria, our post partner KOJO Studios, Head Gear Films, and the dedication of our amazingly committed international cast and the incredible crew here in Serbia, we feel very grateful.”