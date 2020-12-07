‘No Stone Unturned’ Drama Based On Book In Works At NBC From Drew Lindo & Martin Gero

NBC has put in development No Stone Unturned, a drama inspired by Steve Jackson’s book No Stone Unturned: The True Story of the World’s Premier Forensic Investigator, from writer Drew Lindo (The 100, Reign); Blindspot creator Martin Gero; and Universal TV, where Gero and his Quinn’s House production company is under an overall deal.

Written by Lindo, in No Stone Unturned, the NecroSearch international investigation team – a group of the nation’s top scientists, specialists and behaviorists – use the latest technology and most advanced techniques to solve “unsolvable” crimes outside the justice system.

Lindo and Gero executive produce. Universal TV is the studio.

Lindo was a writer-producer on all four seasons of the CW’s Reign and recently served as co-executive producer on The 100. He previously teamed with Gero on The Service, which sold to Fox with penalty in 2019 via Quinn’s House and WBTV. Lindo is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney Tara Kole of Gang Tyre.

Gero created, executive produced and served as showrunner on NBC/WBTV’s drama Blindspot, which recently wrapped its fifth and final season. In addition, under his previously overall deal at WBTV, Gero also executive produced the ABC drama series Deception. He most recently co-created and executive produced the pandemic comedy Connecting which aired for one season on NBC. Gero is repped by The Framework Collective and attorney Julian Zajfren at Ziffren Brittenham.