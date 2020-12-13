Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Unemployment: The Clock Is Ticking For Congress To Do Something, Anything

Got A Tip? Tip Us

No-Deal Brexit Likely, Say UK And European Union, But Talks Continue

Boris Johnson
Parliamentlive.tv

A self-imposed Sunday deadline for a Brexit deal has been extended by the United Kingdom and European Union, continuing the crucial discussions on trade. Both sides, though, warned that they were unlikely to reach an agreement.

This latest extension of talks between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are billed as a “last-ditch effort.”

While prospects appeared grim, von der Leyen said it was “responsible” to go “the extra-mile.” She added that she had a “constructive and useful” phone call with Johnson.

Johnson was less optimistic. He said the two sides remain “far apart on key issues.” He said they will continue to try and reach a resolution by the January 1 deadline.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad