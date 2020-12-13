No-Deal Brexit Likely, Say UK And European Union, But Talks Continue

A self-imposed Sunday deadline for a Brexit deal has been extended by the United Kingdom and European Union, continuing the crucial discussions on trade. Both sides, though, warned that they were unlikely to reach an agreement.

This latest extension of talks between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are billed as a “last-ditch effort.”

While prospects appeared grim, von der Leyen said it was “responsible” to go “the extra-mile.” She added that she had a “constructive and useful” phone call with Johnson.