Nicolas Cage To Host ‘History Of Swear Words’ At Netflix

Nicolas Cage is continuing to lean into television – hosting comedy unscripted series History Of Swear Words for Netflix.

The Con Air actor is fronting the show, which explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words.

It is the latest TV role he has signed up for following a scripted take on Joe Exotic in development at Amazon and voicing the lead in Highfire, which is also at the streamer.

Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”. The show launches January 5.

Produced by Funny Or Die and B17 Entertainment, guest stars include Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Experts include cognitive scientist and author of What The F Benjamin Bergen, linguist Anne Charity Hudley, Professor of Feminist Studies Mireille Miller-Young, film critic Elvis Mitchell, author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing Melissa Mohr, and author of Word By Word Kory Stamper.

I Love You, America exec producer Bellamie Blackstone is showrunner of the series, which consists of six 20 minute episodes. Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, and Beth Belew exec produce for Funny Or Die and Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner exec produce for B17 Entertainment.