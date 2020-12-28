Nick McGlashan Dies: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Deck Boss Was 33

UPDATED with Discovery statement: Nick McGlashan, a seventh-generation fisherman who appeared on 80 episodes of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch since 2013, has died, according to TMZ. McGlashan died Sunday in Nashville at the age of 33. No cause of death was given.

McGlashan began as a Deck Hand on Cape Caution in Season 9 in 2013 and most recently served as Deck Boss on his boat Summer Bay. He most recently appeared in the September 22 episode on Season 16. He had previously appeared on Deadliest Catch: The Bait from 2014-2018, as well as Deadliest Catch: Greenhorn, Deadliest Catch: Captain vs. Captain, Deadliest Catch: The Legend of Wild Bill and Bering Sea Gold, among others.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time,” Discover said in a statement. “Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

McGlashan was “known for his witty quips, working through the pain, and not stopping the job until its done. He has also kept the boat running through all kinds of mechanical issues, manufacturing quick fixes on the fly,” according to his bio on Discovery Go. Born in Akutan, Alaska, McGlashan was named after his great uncle Nick McGlashan, who worked on the first boat rumored to have pioneered the U.S. crab industry, the F/V Deep Sea, built in 1947. Two of Nick’s aunts were also crabbers; one was lost at sea when the boat sank in 1986, according to his bio.

His sister Lyd shared news of his passing Sunday on Twitter. “My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight,” she wrote.

McGlashan is the second Deadliest Catch deck hand to die within the past several months. Mahlon Reyes died of a heart attack at age 38 in August.