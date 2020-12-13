NFL Ratings Slump Severely Affecting Network Advertising Revenues – Report

Disappointing NFL ratings are forcing television networks to restructure deals with advertisers to make up for the smaller audience, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The time suck of the 2020 presidential election coverage that drew viewers away from NFL games, the postponements caused by the coronavirus pandemic, backlash from some fans over the league’s social justice efforts, including its embrace of Black Lives Matter, have all contributed to the viewer erosion. Ad-free streaming services were also blamed for luring away the audience, as has the overlap with other sports like basketball and hockey that traditionally have ended before the NFL season starts.