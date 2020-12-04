‘News Of The World’ Breakout Helena Zengel Signs With CAA

Click to Skip Ad
CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Helena Zengel, who will next be seen in Paul Greengrass’ News of the World starring opposite Tom Hanks.

She garnered critical acclaim for her performance in System Crasher and won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the German Film Awards, becoming the youngest actress in history to do so. The film received the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival and received numerous other awards.

Zengel made her debut at the age of 5 in the made-for-television movie Spreedwaldkrimi: Morderishce Hitze. Additional credits include Looping, Die Tochter and Baby Bitchka.

She continues to be represented in the UK by Saskia Mulder and Rachel Briscoe at the Artists Partnership.

