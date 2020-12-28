NewFilmmakers L.A. & AMPAS Reveal Lineup For 2021 Israeli Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science (AMPAS) will kick off the New Year celebrating emerging Israeli filmmakers and talent with a virtual film fest.

Set for Jan. 11 and Jan. 14, the NFMLA and AMPAS exhibition will feature a lineup of short films and features, and a conversation with Honey Boy director Alma Har’el moderated by Rotten Tomatoes’ Jacqueline Coley, and a panel with Euphoria writer Ron Leshem and others.

Among the stacked lineup is Israel’s pick for the 93rd Oscars International Feature Film race, Ruthy Pribar’s Asia featuring Unorthodox‘s Shira Haas. Featured titles will highlight a range of topics including identity and interpersonal relationships.

The program will also include a special line-up of accomplished Israeli producers, who will be presenting their slates to Industry Delegation Members including Allie Moore at AMC Studios, Maia Hollinger at HBO, John Orlando at Universal and more.

Consulate Generals of Israel in Los Angeles and New York will serve as presenting partners for the film fest.

“We are thrilled and honored for this opportunity to partner with NewFilmmakers LA and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to showcase Israeli excellence in the entertainment

industry. Artistic and cultural diversity are at the core of Israeli society and its dynamic film and TV communities, and we believe that is much of the secret to its growing popularity and exposure”, says Daniel Susz, Director of Film & TV at the Israeli Office of Cultural Affairs, and Tchelet Semel,

Cultural Attaché at the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles, in a joint statement. “This

program allows us to highlight an eclectic slate of established and emerging Israeli talent, including films submitted in the International Feature and Live Action Short Oscar categories, while also exposing some of Israel’s most creative and prolific upcoming Israeli producers and

their future projects to distinguished American executives. In times like these, as film industries all over the world struggle with such unprecedented turbulence and uncertainty, we believe the tightening bonds between the American and Israeli industries are more valuable and crucial than ever.”

See the full lineup of selected titles and producers below:

Shorts

Anna (Director/Writer – Dekel Berenson)

Birth Right (Director/Writer – Inbar Horesh)

Image of Victory (Director/Writer – Adi Mishnayot)

Touch (Director/Writer – Nir Berger)

White Eye (Director/Writer – Tomer Shushan)

Feature

Asia (Director/Writer – Ruthy Pribar)

Producers (Industry Presentations)

Gal Greenspan & Maya Fischer – Green Productions

Saar Yogev & Naomi Levari – Blacksheep Films

Adar Shafran – Firma Films

Aurit Zamir & Yoav Roeh – Gum Films

Eitan Mansuri & Jonathan Doweck – Spiro Films

Stav Meron – Pardes Films

Kobi Mizrahi – KM Productions