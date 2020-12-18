New York Film Critics Circle Voting Underway (Live): Best Supporting Actress Maria Bakalova For ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

Refresh for updates: Before 2020 rings out, the New York Film Critics are voting in their annual selection. Voting will go on for the next few hours, and it happens slowly. Best Picture last year didn’t get announced until around 10:42 AM — over 3 1/2 hours of voting.

Already this morning, Delroy Lindo from Spike Lee’s Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods has won Best Actor. Over the last two years Netflix came up as the big winner at NYFFC with respective Best Picture wins in 2019 and 2018 for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma in 2018. Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, who became an overnight Hollywood success in Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won Best Supporting Actress.

Throughout the last decade, the NYFCC has either gone with a Best Picture winner from the independent sector or a streamer, i.e. Lady Bird from Greta Gerwig (2017), La La Land (2016), Carol (2015), Boyhood (2014), The Artist (2011). When it comes to a traditional major motion picture studio winning best picture at the NYFCC, it’s been Sony with American Hustle (2013), Zero Dark Thirty (2012) and Social Network (2010).

With screening rooms closed due to COVID and awards voters and critics marooned at home, many have been receiving virtual invites and links to screeners. It makes for a very different awards season, one in which streamer Netflix has the upper hand having already established credibility in this sphere with movies like Roma, Mudbound and The Irishman. Heading into Golden Globes last year, Irishman had gained a lot of momentum from the New York City awards circuit, and many believed the HFPA prize was for the streamer to lose. It was there that the $200M Scorsese gangster feature lost momentum with Universal/Amblin’s 1917 taking best feature drama. But then at the Oscars, it was Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite which surprisingly won Best Picture.

Though the NYFCC’s bellwether rate for determining Oscar’s best picture is reportedly over 40%, the last time both AMPAS and NYFCC matched was in the 2011-12 season when they both gave the top prize to Michel Hazanavicius’ Hollywood silent film ode The Artist. While it’s common for many NYFCC winners to continue on as potential Oscar nominees, last year the only two categories where AMPAS and NYFCC lined up in regards to winners was Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress in Marriage Story and Parasite for Best Foreign Film. Five years ago, the NYFCC predicted a surprise that no one expected at the Oscars: Mark Rylance taking Best Supporting Actor for Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies.

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Special Awards: Kino Lorber, for their creation of Kino Marquee, a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them.