New Hollywood Podcast: Harry Shum Jr. Talks Going From “The Other Asian” On ‘Glee’ To Leading Man In ‘All My Life’

Harry Shum Jr. is known for his role as Mike Chang (aka “The Other Asian”) on Glee and his dance moves as a member of LXD as well as a background dance for the iconic Ladies First tour that featured Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott and Beyoncé in one of her first tours as a solo artist. Since then, Shum has appeared in numerous films such as White Frog, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Crazy Rich Asians and the popular Freeform fantasy TV series Shadowhunters. Now, he is a leading man in Universal’s upcoming romantic drama All My Life.

Based on the true story of Solomon Chau and Jennifer Carter, All My Life follows their story which features Shum as Solomon and Jessica Rothe as Jennifer. A fun-loving couple, the newly engaged couple lives are turned upside down when Solomon is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in December, their plans for a summer wedding become impossible. As a result, Jenn and Sol’s friends and family launch an online fundraiser (which went viral in real life) to help the couple create their dream wedding in just two weeks. In the process, they unleash an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them.

Shum sat in the hot seat at Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about the emotional romantic drama and what he learned from playing Solomon. In addition, we talked about the most romantic thing he has ever done for his wife, actress Shelby Rabara, his history with Odyssey of the Mond and we tried to get some details about the Crazy Rich Asians sequel.

Listen to the episode below.