New Hollywood Podcast: The Good, Bad And The Worst Of 2020

We’ll be honest, the year 2020 was a rough one. If you think otherwise, then we’d really like to know the number for your therapist. The year 2020 has been synonymous with the words “dumpster fire”, “trainwreck” or has been simply called “trash”. Among the unpredictable things we navigated through during the year, we dealt with a virus that will forever change the way we live as well as the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless members of the Black community that sparked a reckoning in the United States that was a long time coming — and don’t even get us started on the Election.

That said, the film and TV industry felt the impact of all this as theaters shuttered, movie releases were delayed, TV and film productions changed, film festivals went virtual, Zoom-based events and premieres became the temporary normal and streaming services ruled supreme. On top of all that, Hollywood was forced to put a mirror in front of its face as it re-evaluated its approach to diversity and inclusion.

At the end of the day, film, TV and media persevered with their storytelling. It kept people informed via documentaries and relevant news. At the same time, it kept morale up with films and TV series that provided an escape, empathy, and hope. And considering we couldn’t gather in groups, film and TV was a way to connect with each other.

For the last episode of 2020, the New Hollywood Podcast we discuss the highs and lows of 2020. Whether it be the joy of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion, the groundbreaking sci-fi greatness of Lovecraft Country or Spike Lee’s riveting Da 5 Bloods, the year has given us inclusive TV and film that continues to push the needle and pave the way for even more excellence from traditionally marginalized voices in 2021. We also had the opportunity to talk to Endeavor’s Chief Inclusion Officer Alicin Williamson and SVP, Social Impact Romola Ratnam about how the events of 2020 changed their work and the diversity forecast for 2021. Listen to the episode below.