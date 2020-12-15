‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Breakout Sidney Flanigan To Star In Matthew Kaundart’s Psychological Drama ‘My Twin Is Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Sidney Flanigan wowed critics with her performance in Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always this year—the tale of a teenager forced to travel out of state for an abortion. And now, Deadline can confirm that she is set to star in Matthew Kaundart’s psychological drama My Twin Is Dead. This is Flanigan’s first role since Hittman’s film, for which Flanigan won the Best Actress award from the Boston Film Critics Association on Sunday.

Kaundart’s directorial debut is based on his own experience of addiction in his family, and follows the story of twins, both played by Will Brittain (Blow the Man Down). When one dies of a heroin overdose, the other returns to his hometown and becomes entangled with his twin’s girlfriend (Flanigan). The film also stars Analeigh Tipton (Vengeance).

My Twin is Dead is produced by Christian Hall, Eric Cook, Lauren Andrade and Olivia Crist and aims aims to start shooting in spring 2021.

Having never acted before, Flanigan met Hittman in passing on a film set in her hometown of Buffalo, NY, when she was 14. Having followed Flanigan’s music videos on social media for some years, Hittman approached the now 22-year-old actress to audition.

Kaundart is a Los Angeles-based graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts and is also currently adapting a novel about the real-life kidnapping that inspired Lolita.

Flanigan is repped by Gersh and Fusion Entertainment. Brittain is with Gersh and 3 Arts, and Tipton is with ICM and Mosaic.